PM confident in Thailand reaching its 2.5% GDP growth target this year

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has commended Bank of Thailand (BOT) Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput for his constructive contributions during the Council of Economic Ministers’ meeting. The premier noted the governor’s engagement and valuable insights on economic strategies, signaling a collaborative effort to bolster the Thai economy.

The positive acknowledgment comes amidst previous criticisms from a government adviser who questioned the central bank’s cooperation in stimulating economic growth. The prime minister previously expressed optimism about future collaborations, citing a mutual commitment between the two sides to the country’s prosperity and recovery efforts.







The dynamics between the government and the BOT have seen some tension, particularly regarding the bank’s hesitance to reduce the policy interest rate from the standing 2.5% and its resistance to the government’s digital wallet scheme. Despite these disagreements, the scheme aims to distribute 10,000 baht to approximately 50 million eligible individuals, reflecting government efforts to provide financial support to its citizens.

Discussions at the meeting, which also involved the secretary-general of the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council, spanned various initiatives designed to enhance the economic landscape, including the debated digital wallet project.









Expressing confidence in Thailand reaching its 2.5% GDP growth target this year, the premier stated that the government is committed to accelerating budget allocations to stimulate economic activities, reinforcing a shared vision of economic resilience and growth with the central bank. (NNT)



































