PM invites international corps to invest in Thailand at ‘UBS Asian Investment Conference 2024’ in Hong Kong

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin presented a compelling vision for his country’s economic development at the UBS Asian Investment Conference 2024 in Hong Kong, addressing an audience of over 2,000 participants and 300 companies from around the Asia-Pacific region.

Affirming Thailand’s readiness to attract global investments and collaborations, Prime Minister Srettha outlined the government’s strategic initiatives aimed at fostering innovation and sustainability. He highlighted the Digital Wallet program, which plans to distribute 10,000 baht to 50 million citizens, as a significant measure projected to boost Thailand’s GDP by 1.2 to 1.8% within the year.







On trade, the premier shared optimistic updates on Free Trade Agreement negotiations, noting that a deal with the European Union could be finalized by 2025.

Turning to sustainability, the premier reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to environmental goals, including achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and increasing the share of renewable energy to 50% by 2040. To support these targets, the government has issued nearly $1 billion in sustainability bonds this year, ensuring a balance of environmental and fiscal sustainability.







Prime Minister Srettha concluded his address by inviting the international community to join Thailand in its journey towards a sustainable and prosperous future. He stressed Thailand’s open and innovative environment as ideal for foreign investors and partners looking to contribute to and benefit from the country’s economic transformations. (NNT)









































