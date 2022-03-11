Thailand donates 2 million baht for humanitarian assistance in Ukraine

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has approved a budget of 2 million baht for humanitarian assistance in Ukraine as a result of the ongoing violence in the country, which continues to cause death, injuries, and infrastructure damage.

The Thai government has so far repatriated 230 of the 256 Thais living and working in Ukraine.



Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Thani Saengrat told reporters the fund was approved following a recent request by Ukrainian Embassy in Thailand for humanitarian aid. He said the cash will be distributed to those in need of assistance in the afflicted areas through the Ukrainian Red Cross and other international organizations and for the Royal Thai Embassy in Warsaw, Poland to buy additional supplies and necessities.







The spokesperson stated that this is the second time Thailand has provided humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. In 2019, the country donated 1 million baht in aid and medical assistance to displaced residents in eastern Ukraine.

Thai citizens in Ukraine seeking assistance are advised to contact the Thai Consulate in Warsaw at +48-696-642-348 or send an email to [email protected] (NNT)

































