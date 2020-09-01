Thailand promotes hemp as new economic plant

The Minister of Public Health has disclosed a plan to promote hemp as a new economic plant, along with support for research on health products made from hemp.







The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul presided over a workshop on the promotion of hemp cultivation and processing for health products, during which he delivered special remarks on hemp as an economic plant, able to promote the Thai economy.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

He said the government has issued a notice exempting hemp extracts and certain parts of the hemp plant from the list of narcotics, enabling their use as ingredients in medicine, herbal products, food items, and cosmetics. The Ministry of Public Health has also made an announcement enabling the manufacture, import, export, sale, and possession of hemp at both household and industrial levels, to promote competitiveness and generate more income for farmers and the country.



Loading…

The workshop on the promotion of hemp cultivation and processing for health products was held by the Ministry of Public Health to promote understanding of a soon to be enforced regulation on the promotion of hemp cultivation and processing.

The event provided a platform for presentation of research on the commercial manufacturing of hemp products, allowing farmers and businesses to exchange their views on product development and marketing, along with an exhibition showcasing research projects and products made from hemp.

The Minister of Public Health said almost all parts of the hemp plant can be utilized, while the climate and environment of Thailand are suitable for hemp cultivation, presenting good opportunities for members of many communities to gain more income and improve their livelihood. (NNT)











