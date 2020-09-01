Thailand promotes ‘Healthy Homestay’ campaign and safe community-based tourism

The tourism industry has been positioned as a key economic recovery driver post-COVID-19. With travelers now more health conscious, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports has launched a campaign promoting the New Normal of community based tourism and the Healthy Homestay campaign, aimed at helping bring more revenue to local communities.







During his visit to Prachin Buri, the Minister of Tourism and Sports, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn observed the model Healthy Homestay campaign at Ban Dong community in Si Maha Phot district, where local residents are now offering community-based tourism activities and accommodation, while promoting health wisdom and herbal medicines.

The Department of Tourism Director General, Anan Wongbenjarat said that many homestays have now been certified as complying with the department’s Thai homestay standard, which will help raise the profile of tourism opportunities in local communities while preserving the environment and local livelihoods.

He said activities offered at each homestay, as well as the hospitality of the hosts, will leave a good impression with visitors, while health and safety aspects should be incorporated into the services offered as part of the New Normal, with a healthy food menu, meditation classes, and a protocol for patient referral in cases of emergency, along with the general safety of accommodation.

Mr Anan said these enhancements will help upgrade community-based tourism to health conscious tourism, which will attract more visitors to local communities. (NNT)











