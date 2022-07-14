Thailand promotes hemp as new cash crops

The Thai government is moving on with plans to turn Thailand into a regional hub for hemp products over the next five years, with the goal of generating at least 25 billion baht in revenue.

Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit estimates that the value of hemp grown and harvested in Thailand will increase by at least 50,600 baht per acre, creating additional employment opportunities in the industry’s supply chain. He also mentioned that the global hemp industry is expected to be worth over 558 billion baht by 2027 which corresponds to an increase of 22.4% compared to the previous year. (PRD)

































