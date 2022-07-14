Thailand hosts ASEAN veterans committee meeting

The War Veterans Organization of Thailand is hosting the Veterans Confederation of ASEAN Countries’ working committee meeting, ahead of the confederation’s primary meeting planned for later this year. The meeting aims to strengthen ties and cooperation between veteran organizations in the region.

The meeting was hosted by the Veterans Confederation of ASEAN Countries in Pattaya.







It was joined by delegates from the confederation’s member organizations from the 10 ASEAN member nations. The meeting was presided over by Gen Santad Nantibhakhirund, director-general of the War Veterans Organization of Thailand Under the Royal Patronage of His Majesty the King.

Key topics at the event included in the ASEAN’s veteran charter and the agenda for the upcoming 34th Executive Board Meeting and the 21st General Assembly scheduled for December.





This working committee meeting is intended to further enhance relations between veteran organizations in ASEAN countries, as well as facilitate information exchange among them.

Established in 1978 and inaugurated in 1980, the Veterans Confederation promotes cooperation among veteran organizations in ASEAN and bolsters solidarity among related bodies. (NNT)

































