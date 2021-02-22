Thailand promotes ‘Game Industry’ after seeing 15% expansion in 2020

BANGKOK – The Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) has joined the Thai Game Software Industry Association (TGA) to promote the creation of games and digital content to help strengthen social and economic stability.







DEPA President Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin said a survey by DEPA found that in 2020 Thailand’s gaming industry expanded by 14-15%, with a total value of Bt29 billion.







He said the agency estimates that gaming industry’s value this year could increase to Bt33 billion as more people tend to avoid Covid-19 by staying home and playing video games to reduce stress. (NNT)











