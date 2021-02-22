Bangkok sustains unsafe smog level at 54 locations, outdoor activities may affect health

Unsafe smog levels were reported at 54 locations in the capital with the worst level recorded in Sai Mai district this morning.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Air Pollution Coordination and Resolutions Center reported the levels of particulate matter 2.5 micrometers and less in diameter (PM2.5) at 44-77 micrograms per cubic meter of air in 24 hours.







PM2.5 breached the 50μg safe threshold in 54 areas. The highest level of 77 μg/m³ was in Sai Mai district, followed by 74 μg/m³ in Nong Chok district, 71 μg/m³ in Prawet district and 68 μg/m³ in Thawi Watthana district.







The center said smog levels measured at most weather stations in the capital were harmful to health. It advised the general public – especially elderly people, children and those with respiratory illness and eye irritation – to reduce outdoor activities and wear protective gear. (TNA)











