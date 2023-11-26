Thailand promotes EV production with Honda

The Thai government has met with executives from Honda to discuss supporting the production of electric vehicles in the country.

Toshio Kuwahara, President of Asian Honda Motor Co., Ltd., and Hideo Kawasaka, President of Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd., along with their executive team, paid a courtesy visit to Srettha Thavisin, the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.







The premier expressed his pleasure at the meeting, emphasizing Japan’s long-standing role as a key ally of Thailand. He highlighted that Japanese companies, including Honda, have significantly contributed to Thailand’s progress over the past 50 years. Prime Minister Srettha reaffirmed his commitment to collaborating with these companies in advancing the automotive industry and exploring new production sectors, ensuring that no one is left behind in this transition.







Honda expressed gratitude for Thailand’s consistent support, noting the country’s importance as a major automotive production and export base for the company globally. They committed to continuing their operations in Thailand and supporting the government’s clean energy and electric vehicle policies. This aligns with Honda’s focus on achieving carbon neutrality and reducing traffic fatalities. The company announced plans to increase the production of electric vehicles (EVs) and battery electric motorcycles (BEVs) in Thailand, starting next month.

The meeting also included discussions on Thai automotive industry policies. The Prime Minister tasked the Board of Investment and relevant agencies with formulating appropriate measures to promote mutual benefits and cooperation throughout the supply chain.







Srettha expressed confidence in achieving carbon neutrality goals benefiting all stakeholders, especially in transitioning from internal combustion engines to the EV sector. The Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to Japan next month is expected to further these discussions and benefit both countries’ business communities. (NNT)













































