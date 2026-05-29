Thailand promotes equality as Bangkok Pride Festival 2026 returns May 31

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government invites the public to take part in the Bangkok Pride Festival 2026 on May 31, reaffirming the country’s commitment to equality and diversity while advancing its bid to host World Pride 2030. Deputy Government Spokesperson Capt. Dr. Patdarasm Thongsaluaykorn said the festival will be held under the theme “Patch the World with Pride,” highlighting Thailand’s efforts to promote inclusion and equal rights for all.







The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security is working closely with civil society organizations to advance gender equality initiatives and support activities through the Gender Equality Promotion Fund. In addition to supporting Pride festivals nationwide, the ministry recently partnered with Bangkok Pride to establish the Pride City Network, a coalition of 58 pilot provinces aimed at promoting gender equality and strengthening Thailand’s candidacy to host World Pride 2030. The initiative demonstrates Thailand’s readiness to welcome visitors and members of the LGBTQIAN+ community from around the world, extending beyond Bangkok through local networks that promote human rights and support the long-term growth of the rainbow economy.

The government highlighted the implementation of Thailand’s marriage equality law as a major milestone achieved through cooperation among government agencies, civil society, and diverse stakeholders committed to advancing equal rights. Bangkok Pride Festival 2026 will feature a major pride parade stretching nearly five kilometers from Chong Nonsi Canal Public Park through Silom and Rama I roads. The event will also showcase Thai cultural performances, including a special appearance by the renowned Isan molam troupe Rabieb Watasin, which will perform on the Pride Stage at Thephasadin Stadium. (NNT)

















































