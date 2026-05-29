Stay connected for IMF–World Bank Meetings 2026 in Bangkok this October

By Pattaya Mail
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Stay connected with updates on the IMF–World Bank Group Annual Meetings 2026, taking place October 12–18, at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

BANGKOK, Thailand – Stay connected with the latest updates on the 2026 IMF–World Bank Group Annual Meetings through official communication channels.

Official Website: www.am2026thailand.go.th

Social Media Channels:
Facebook: AM2026THAILAND
Instagram: @AM2026Thailand
X: @am2026thailand
TikTok: @am2026thailand
LinkedIn: AM2026THAILAND
YouTube: @AM2026thailand

Join us as Thailand welcomes the world and reinforces its role on the global economic stage as host of the 2026 IMF–World Bank Group Annual Meetings.

October 12–18, 2026

Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Bangkok

Photo: AM2026THAILAND (NNT)
























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