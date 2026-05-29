Stay connected for IMF–World Bank Meetings 2026 in Bangkok this October

BANGKOK, Thailand – Stay connected with the latest updates on the 2026 IMF–World Bank Group Annual Meetings through official communication channels.

Official Website: www.am2026thailand.go.th

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Join us as Thailand welcomes the world and reinforces its role on the global economic stage as host of the 2026 IMF–World Bank Group Annual Meetings.

October 12–18, 2026

Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Bangkok

Photo: AM2026THAILAND (NNT)

















































