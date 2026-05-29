Thailand, China coordinate rescue of four victims in cross-border call-center trafficking case

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) joined a Royal Thai Police press conference on 26 May 2026 highlighting the successful assistance provided to four Chinese nationals released from a call-center operation in Myanmar. The case underscores Thailand’s coordinated response, international cooperation, and commitment to traveller safety, reaffirming that visitors in difficulty can receive prompt assistance from relevant Thai authorities. The press conference was led by Pol. Gen. Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, Deputy Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police, in his capacity as Director of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Center, with senior representatives from the Tourist Police Bureau and Immigration Bureau. TAT was represented by Mr. Nithee Seeprae, Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, and Mrs. Sirikesanong Trirattanasongpol, Executive Director of the East Asia Region.







According to the Royal Thai Police, the four Chinese nationals entered Thailand legally and voluntarily via Suvarnabhumi Airport on 3 May 2026 after being invited by a Chinese associate on the pretext of business activity in Thailand. They were later taken to accommodation in Lat Krabang, Bangkok, before travelling to Mae Sot District, Tak, and crossing into Myanmar, where they were forced to work in a call-center operation. Following notification from the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Thailand, Thai authorities coordinated with Chinese and Myanmar counterparts to secure their release on 22 May 2026. The four are now undergoing screening and protection under the National Referral Mechanism, with their safety, legal protection, human dignity, and best interests as priorities.



The Royal Thai Police is continuing its investigation into the wider network, including recruiters, transporters, coordinators, supporters, and organizers, while strengthening measures against human trafficking, human smuggling, and transnational crime. The case demonstrates Thailand’s coordinated safety, law enforcement, victim protection, and international cooperation mechanisms in action. It also helps clarify the facts for the Chinese market, reduce misunderstanding, and maintain confidence in Thailand as a safe and trusted destination. Tourists who require assistance while in Thailand can contact the TAT Call Centre on 1672 or the Tourist Police Hotline on 1155, which is available 24 hours a day. (TAT)

















































