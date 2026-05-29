Thailand, Vietnam pledge deeper economic integration, target $25 billion trade

BANGKOK, Thailand – The leaders of Thailand and Vietnam on Thursday pledged to deepen economic integration and move toward a comprehensive strategic partnership, emphasizing that their economies are mutually supportive rather than competitive. Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Vietnamese President To Lam jointly opened the Thailand–Vietnam Business Forum 2026, themed “Growing Together: Celebrating 50 Years of Thailand–Vietnam Relations,” marking five decades of bilateral diplomatic ties.







Thailand is Vietnam’s top trading partner within ASEAN, while Vietnam ranks second for Thailand, with bilateral trade reaching nearly $24 billion and approaching a target of $25 billion. Both nations are currently accelerating new growth drivers, including the digital economy, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, electric vehicles, green industries, future foods, clean energy, and the health economy.

The two leaders also witnessed the signing of an action plan to implement the Thailand-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, aimed at transforming the two nations from regional manufacturing bases into strategic partners driving ASEAN’s future economy. Anutin assured investors that Thailand remains open for business, citing political stability, regulatory improvements, and its potential as a regional logistics hub. President To Lam affirmed Vietnam’s support for cross-border investments in high-tech sectors, semiconductors, and the future economy to help achieve the bilateral trade targets. (TNA)

















































