Thailand First Lady welcomes Vietnamese Presidential Spouse on cultural tour in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand – The wife of Thailand’s Prime Minister welcomed the spouse of Vietnam’s top leader on an official visit aimed at strengthening cultural relations and celebrating 50 years of diplomatic ties between Thailand and Vietnam, May 28. According to the Thai government spokesperson, Mrs. Thananon Niramit, spouse of the Prime Minister, hosted Mrs. Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of Vietnam’s Communist Party General Secretary and President To Lam, during a formal goodwill visit to Bangkok. The two sides participated in a spouses’ program designed to promote cultural understanding and strengthen people-to-people relations between the two countries in a warm and friendly atmosphere.







The delegation visited the Temple of the Emerald Buddha located within the Grand Palace, where they paid respects to the Emerald Buddha, one of Thailand’s most sacred national symbols. The visit included an appreciation of the temple’s intricate architecture, artistic craftsmanship, and cultural significance, reflecting Thailand’s globally recognized heritage. Following this, both parties visited the Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles within the Grand Palace area, where they viewed exhibitions of traditional Thai textiles and handicrafts. The displays highlighted Thai craftsmanship, creativity, and cultural identity passed down through generations, reinforcing Thailand’s soft power on the global stage.



After the cultural visits, the Thai First Lady hosted a luncheon in honor of the Vietnamese delegation at Wang Chakrapong House. The two sides exchanged views on the role of women in strengthening bilateral relations, promoting mutual understanding, and expanding cultural cooperation in the future. Officials emphasized that the visit not only reinforced diplomatic ties but also served as an important opportunity to showcase Thailand’s cultural richness and promote positive international perception through cultural exchange.

















































