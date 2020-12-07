Chiang Mai’s mountain peaks below 10 degrees Celsius

Let’s have a look at some of the famous tourist attractions in Chiang Mai especially during winter. Temperatures on the peaks of many mountains are as low as 5 – 12 degrees Celsius at present, making many tourists overjoyed to revel in such cool conditions.







The atmosphere on the mountain peaks and at various tourist attractions in Chiang Mai is enticing tourists from around the country to come and see the wonderful views and experience the cold weather.

At Doi Kiew Lom in Huai Nam Dang National Park the temperature was as cold as 12 degrees Celsius.

Head officer of the Huai Nam Dang National Park revealed that even though some northern provinces have identified COVID-19 cases in the region, tourists are still coming to this famous spot.

Some of the tourists might be concerned about the national park’s COVID-19 preventive measures.

However, the national park always sprays disinfection around the area. Tourists coming in must also register via ThaiChana, put on a face mask, wash their hands, have their temperature taken, and follow other regulations.

December 4 – 5, the national park’s houses were fully booked but some places still have tent accommodation available. The national park expects that during the weekend there will be 500 to 1,500 visitors. (NNT)











