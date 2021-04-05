Thailand reports 194 new cases; 182 local infections and 12 imported, no new fatalities

Thailand logged as many as 194 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours including 94 people at the Narathiwat prison which also spread the disease to Surat Thani province.

Dr Apisamai Srirangson, deputy spokeswoman of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said that the 194 new cases consisted of 182 local infections and 12 imported cases. The total cases rose to 29,321. There was not a new death and the death toll remained unchanged at 95.







There were four new cases in Samut Sakhon province, 46 in Bangkok and 132 in other provinces. The southern border province of Narathiwat reported 94 new cases in its prison.

Dr Apisamai said that on April 3, 214 people at the Narathiwat prison were tested and 112 of them tested positive for COVID-19. They comprised 88 inmates and 24 officials including a nurse.







Officials identified 791 people who were in contact with the infected people. The nurse was believed to be the first case in this cluster. Later a certain number of inmates attended an academic meeting in Surat Thani which today logged six new COVID-19 cases.



Dr Apisamai also said another COVID-19 cluster linked with entertainment places in greater Bangkok already involved 71 cases. (TNA)













