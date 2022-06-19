Thailand presents bid to host ‘World Specialized Expo 2028’ in Phuket

Thailand has launched its bid to host the World Specialized Expo 2028.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, together with delegates from various agencies, presented to the Bureau of International Expositions (BIE) in Paris on Sunday (June 19) Thailand’s bid to host the Specialized Expo. The government submitted its letter of candidature to host the event to the BIE on January 7.







The deputy spokesperson said Phuket province has been designated as the proposed location for the Special Expo, as officials intend to promote the island province as well as the nation as both a medical hub and medical tourism destination.

Thai delegates will compete with representatives from Argentina, Serbia, Spain and the United States to host the international event, with the winner to be announced in June 2024.



If Thailand is chosen to host the World Specialized Expo 2028, the event will be held from March 20 to June 17, 2028. It is expected to attract 4.93 million domestic and international visitors, which will further boost the kingdom’s economy and tourism industry.(NNT)

































