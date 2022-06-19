Pattaya Sports Club: Bunker Boys Golf Report Monday, June 13

Muang Kaew Golf Club

1st Robbie Watts (9) 34 points

2nd Keith Norman (14) 33 points

3rd Michael Brett (15) 31 points

Near pins Keith Norman, Les Cobban, Niall Glover, & Craig Dows X 2.







The more adventurous soles at the Bunker Boys made the long trip up to Bangkok to play a game at the Muang Kaew course, a first for all but Jimmy. Despite the longer distance to travel and the higher cost of the round, two thousand and four hundred baht just about everyone enjoyed the course and the day.

The course, though unusual with five par threes and lots of water hazards played reasonably easy despite the scoring which was disappointing. The best of the day was Robbie Watts who despite faltering on the closing holes did enough to take first place with thirty-four points. Keith Norman made his first appearance in the winners circle in second place on thirty-three, two ahead of Michael Brett in third on thirty-one points. All five near pins were taken with one each to Keith, Les Cobban, and Niall Glover with Craig Dows taking two.





The general consensus after the game was that we were glad we played the course but with the distance travelled and the all-in fees we would prefer to play Laem Chabang, a better course with less travel and at a cheaper rate on sports days.

Wednesday, June 15th

Green Valley Golf Club

1st Niall Glover (12) 37 points

2nd Bob Innes (24) 34 points

3rd David Byford (8) 32 points

4th Robbie Watts (9) 32 points

Near pins Graeme Mullins & Craig Dows



A more relaxed drive today for the midweek game at Green Valley. As always the course was in great condition, although some found the greens a bit slippery, it was hard to land on a green and stay. A warm day with very little breeze made for ideal conditions and with very few people on the course, a speedy round was had allowing some plenty of time to participate in their regular post-golf activities prior to the presentation at the Sports Lounge.

The ever-consistent Niall Glover took first place with thirty-seven points a full three strokes ahead of the man with the hat Bob Innes in second place. Newcomer David Byford edged out Robbie Watts on countback for third place, as is usual a New South Welshman will always beat a Victorian. Remarkably only two near pins were taken with Mullows (Graeme Mullins) and Craig Dows taking one each.



Friday, June 17th

Pattavia

1st Sean Murphy (20) 37 points

2nd Les Cobban (8) 37 points

3rd Bill Richardson (20) 35 points

4th Geoff Parker (20) 35 points

Near pins Jimmy Carr, Bill Richardson, Les Cobban, & Geoff Parker.







A rather unpleasant day for golf at Pattavia, a rain shower early in the round halted play for about ten minutes, thereafter it stayed fine although thunder and lightning persisted for most of the day. The Pattavia course was up to its usual standard, the greens were curious with grain appearing to have a greater effect than normal, a number of people recorded three-putts.







Having started off slowly on this trip Sean Murphy is now hitting his straps and took first place today with thirty-seven points, knocking in putts from all over the place. Les Cobban who started his round in grand style with two birdies on the first three holes lost out on countback also with thirty-seven. Bill Richardson abandoned his driver in favour of a nineteen-degree hybrid off the tee still managed to outdrive his playing partners by a considerable distance and despite some indifferent putting managed to accumulate thirty-five points to take third place. Geoff Parker rounded out the scoring on the same number as Bill. All the near pins were taken, shared by Jimmy Carr, Bill Richardson, Les Cobban, & Geoff Parker.

































