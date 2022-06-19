Surge in user searches for Thailand shows clear signs of tourism recovery – Google

Google has indicated that tourism in Thailand is regaining interest among the international community, prompting Thai authorities to urge relevant agencies to adjust their strategies in line with current travel trends.

Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha thanked all related parties for cooperating in working to support the Thai tourism industry. He added that due to their tireless efforts, Google recently noted a surge in user searches for Thailand.







During this year’s Google Hotelier Summit, held on June 16 at the Athenee Hotel in Bangkok, Google’s chief of Travel Vertical Search for Asia-Pacific, Laura Marie Arens, said Thailand’s tourism industry is seeing clear signs of recovery following the suspension of the Test & Go scheme on May 1, with the number of searches for Thailand steadily increasing since the beginning of May.





According to the government spokesperson, the Tourism Authority of Thailand found that tourism trends are currently leaning towards workation activities, in which people travel abroad while working remotely. Tourists are also becoming more interested in sustainable tourism, environmentally friendly innovations and digital technology.



The spokesperson said these recovery indicators reflect the government’s successful tourism policy, which supports revitalizing the industry while continuing to observe public health measures based on the current pandemic situation. He added that the prime minister has advised agencies to adjust and adapt their strategies to keep pace with current and emerging trends, as well as to support tourism research and development, improve supply chains and utilize digital transformations.(NNT)

































