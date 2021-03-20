Thailand prepares new cash handout scheme for 1 million low-income civil servants

The government has prepared a new cash handout scheme for 1 million low-income civil servants, similar to the Rao Chana [We Win] cash handout scheme that offered Bt7,000 to self-employed people.



Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said the Rao Phuk Phan [We Bond Together] campaign aims to help civil servants who have not received any aid from the government. The details of the campaign, such as qualifications of the recipients, and disbursement method, should be finalized soon.







He said the new scheme would use the same Bt210-billion budget that the Cabinet had approved for Rao Chana, adding that the budget will be adequate for both campaigns, as Rao Chana will pay the money in installments with intervals between them, allowing the ministry to manage the cash-flow in time.







The minister added that there is no need for the government to divert budget from other projects to support the Rao Phuk Phan scheme. (NNT)













