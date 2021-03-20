Pattaya braces for March 21-22 storms

Pattaya officials are bracing for another bout of rain and the expected flooding that goes with it.



The Thai Meteorological Department forecast storms from March 21 as the rainy season again shows signs of setting in early. Pattaya has seen several unseasonal storms before the wet season, which traditionally begins at the end of April.







Pattaya municipal police chief Pol. Maj. Jeerawat Sukontasap said March 19 that city hall officers are ready to close some streets and divert traffic to avoid problems from flooding.





Seven areas of the city suffer chronic flooding: Sukhumvit Road at Soi Wat Nongyai, at Soi 5 December, in front of the Highways Police office, and in front of Sermsuk Co.; Railway Road at Khao Talo Junction, Third Road at the Paniadchang intersection and Phettrakul Road at the Hollywood disco intersection.

Officers will be deployed in each area to keep traffic moving and adjust traffic signals, he said.

















