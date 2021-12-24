Thailand prepares hospitals for possible New Year Covid-19 clusters

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-O-Cha, as the head of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, assigned the public health system to be ready for possible Covid-19 clusters after the New Year. Facilities, equipment, officers must be prepared to deal with any situation. General Prayut believes that even if the number of Covid-19 infections rises, Thailand’s health system will still be able to keep it under control.







According to the Ministry of Public Health, it currently has around 140,000 beds available and has prepared Home Isolation and Community Isolation systems, because most Omicron patients do not present symptoms that require treatments at a hospital.



Prime Minister Prayut also suggested members of the public be fully vaccinated and follow hygiene measures.

He added that during the New Year holidays, citizens should prioritize safety and be vigilant of possible infections at all times. (NNT)



























