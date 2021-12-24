200 Pattaya police volunteers to boost security during New Year’s

About 200 police volunteers will supplement sworn officers over the New Year’s holiday in Pattaya.

Nikom Sangkaew, head of police volunteers at Pattaya Police Station, chaired a Dec. 23 preparation meeting in the Soi Khopai Community.







Nikom laid out the guidelines for supporting police to prevent crime during the three-day Pattaya Countdown.

He explained that the job of volunteers is to prevent crimes from occurring in the first place rather than trying to suppress crime or catch criminals.



A key to doing that is working with local residents to obtain information or tips about possible problems, Nikom said.



























