Thai private sector allowed to hold New Year parties

The private sector can hold New Year parties as the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration canceled only its events, according to the government spokesman.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, the government spokesman, said Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang already reported to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, in his capacity as the director of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), that the BMA canceled only two events that it had planned. They were the New Year transitional prayer gathering at City Hall and a New Year festival on Lat Ya Road.







The private organizations that already received permission to organize their events in Bangkok could go ahead with their plans with intensified COVID-19 control measures required by CCSA, Mr. Thanakorn said.

The government spokesman denied the rumor that the government canceled all New Year events.



The government allowed New Year events as CCSA decided on Dec 13. Under the resolution, all well ventilated eateries can serve alcoholic beverages from the night of Dec 31, 2021, to 1am on Jan 1, 2022.

For the venues where there will be 1,000 visitors and more, the people must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or pass antigen tests. (TNA)



























