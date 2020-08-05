Thailand prepares for return of Cambodian, Myanmar and Laos migrant workers

Thai authorities have prepared to welcome back migrant workers from Cambodia as Thailand is moving into phase 7 of its Covid-19 lockdown easing.







Under the next phase of reopening, migrant workers from Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos will be allowed to enter Thailand to work under disease control regulations.

At Aranyaprathet border crossing in Sa Kaeo province, health officials, immigration police and customs officers have coordinated their efforts to enforce regulations including 14-day quarantine, health certificate verification and contact tracing procedure.

The implementation of Phase 7 of reopening will also allow border markets to resume operations after the lockdown has been imposed since March.

In recent weeks, hundreds of migrant workers have been arrested while trying to sneak across the border. (TNA)

















