Pattaya Chark Ngaew ancient Chinese market reopens

The Chark Ngaew Chinese Market in Huay Yai has reopened, tailoring its offerings to Thai tourists.

Former MP Poramet Ngampichet presided over the Aug. 1 relaunch, noting that the market had been popular with Chinese tourists and, when they left, it ran into hard times.

But now the tourist attraction has reopened with an eye toward Thai visitors, focusing on food, art and cultural shows that appeal to Chinese-Thais. It now will be open every Saturday.

Poramet said the market will put income directly into the pockets of local people, create jobs for the unemployed and, with the help of everyone, convey valuable heritage and domestic knowledge to future generations.

