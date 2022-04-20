Bangkok to celebrate 240th anniversary with cultural activities

Bangkok is preparing a series of cultural events to commemorate the city’s 240th anniversary as the nation’s capital. The activities are intended to demonstrate the kingdom’s soft power, in addition to promoting cultural tourism and instilling civic pride among Thais and foreign tourists.

The government said celebrations will be held to commemorate the city’s founding, which took place on April 21, 1782. Additionally, the events will commemorate King Rama I, the founder of the Chakri dynasty, as well as all monarchs of the Rattanakosin Era. Attendees will be offered a chance to learn more about Thai culture and history through unique activities and performances.



The five-day celebration, taking place from April 20-24, also aims to promote Thailand’s soft power strategy, a goal set by the current administration to stimulate economic growth through the consumption of locally produced food and goods.

Officials said a series of events have been scheduled at a number of important landmarks throughout the capital, with a sacrificial offering ceremony at Bangkok City Pillar Shrine signifying the start of the event.







The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) will provide complimentary shuttle bus services to and from each venue; however, attendees are advised to call its 1348 hotline to confirm pickup and drop-off locations.

According to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), health safety measures will be strictly enforced at all venues to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (NNT)











































