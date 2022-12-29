Thailand prepares for fresh influx of Chinese tourists in January

The COVID situation after the New Year holidays may require special attention as Thailand prepares for a fresh influx of tourists following the relaxation of China’s Zero COVID policy. Thailand remains among the top destinations for Chinese tourists, whose return is expected to greatly benefit the local economy and tourism scene. Acknowledging that COVID outbreaks are still occurring in China, ministers for health, tourism and transport will soon meet to discuss measures for accommodating Chinese travelers.







China is preparing to significantly relax COVID restrictions on travel starting January 8th, in a move expected to bring waves of Chinese tourists in Thailand. Transport Minister Saksayam revealed that the ministers of health, transport and tourism will convene on January 5th to formulate measures for accommodating the Chinese travelers.







The health ministry is coordinating with the Chinese embassy in Bangkok to hash out the details of China’s reopening, as this will allow Thailand to more effectively implement health measures and protocols. The Ministry of Transport also assigned The Civil Aviation Authority Of Thailand and Aeronautical Radio of Thailand to determine the number of inbound flights from China. Minister Saksayam said more than a week remains until China’s reopening and he was confident in being able to manage the expected influx of Chinese travelers. (NNT)























