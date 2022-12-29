Thailand remains popular destination for Russian tourists

Thailand has seen a significant increase in Russian visitors in recent months, with reports indicating that the number of arrivals doubled in November and was nearly seven times higher than in September.

According to reports, Thailand welcomed around 1.75 million foreign visitors in November. The number also showed a significant increase in Russian tourists to the country, exceeding the increase in arrivals from countries in the run-up to the peak travel season.







Officials reported 108,985 arrivals from Russia in November, up from 44,314 in October and 15,900 in September. The number of Russian visitors in November represented roughly 60% of those who visited in the same month in 2019.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) reported that Phuket remains a popular destination for Russians, who account for around one-fourth of the island’s visitors due to direct flights between Moscow and Bangkok. More families are reportedly renting properties and extending their vacations from sixteen days to a few months. (NNT)























