Thailand prepares bill to comply with World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) requirements

An anti-doping bill has been completed and is under scrutiny before being sent to the parliament.

Pending that, the Thai national flag will not be flown despite Thai athletes’ victory at sports events, according to Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon.







Gen Prawit, in his capacity as the president of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, said that the bill was in the making to comply with requirements from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) which declared Thailand non-compliant for failing to fully implement its 2021 World Anti-Doping Code.



Gen Prawit acknowledged that there were impacts on the feelings of Thai people because the Thai national flag would not be flown even though Thai athletes won championships, as a result of the WADA ban. He said that was the matter of rules.







The deputy prime minister said that the parliament would make the final decision on the anti-doping bill and when the new law would be passed would depend on the parliament. (TNA)



























