More than 200 Chinese-Thai Christians celebrated Christmas with Grace Era Church in Jomtien Beach.

Pastor Permpoon Kullapichayapa led the Dec. 20 celebration, starting with baptism in the sea before moving to the Baptist Conference Center on Jomtien Beach Road where the worship service was held.







Attendees read from the Bible, prayed and sang Chinese-Thai songs and Christmas carols.

A fellowship activity was held following the service to allow parishioners to get to know each other.