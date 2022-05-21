Thailand praised for leading role in regional health development

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has praised Thailand’s leading role in South-South Cooperation and expressed its readiness to collaborate as the kingdom transitions into an aged society.

UNFPA Deputy Executive Director Diene Keita recently paid a courtesy call to Chulamanee Chartsuwan, permanent secretary to the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to exchange views on further cooperation between the fund and Thailand. She also praised the kingdom for being at the forefront of developmental cooperation through South-South and Triangular Cooperation, particularly the UNFPA and Thailand’s joint projects on Health System Development in Bhutan and Midwifery Education in Lao PDR.



The UNFPA expressed interest in exchanging knowledge and experiences on South-South Cooperation at the Global South-South Development Expo, which Thailand will co-host in September.

On this occasion, the deputy permanent secretary reiterated Thailand’s readiness to work closely with the UNFPA in implementing the UNFPA Country Program Document for Thailand 2022-2026. The aim is to promote access to family planning, eliminate gender-based violence, strengthen population development policy, and prepare Thailand for becoming an aged society in 2023.







Thailand will also be hosting this year’s International Conference on Family Planning in Pattaya in November.(NNT)































