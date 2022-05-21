Thailand-Saudi Arabia relations restored in many areas after three decades

Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai has stated that his recent trip to Saudi Arabia with a delegation of state officials and businesspeople was a success.

Don told reporters upon his return that he considered his official visit to Saudi Arabia a successful one as it demonstrated to the Gulf nation that Thailand could be a strong and reliable ally and economic partner.



Don stated that his meeting with senior Saudi officials regarding the issue of fertilizer shortage in the country was also fruitful and that Saudi Arabia has pledged to help resolve the problem.

The foreign affairs minister added that his delegation of highly qualified experts and officials also persuaded Saudi officials and investors to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation, trade, and investment.







In January, ties between Thailand and Saudi Arabia were renewed after Thai Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha visited Riyadh and met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. The visit marked the first top-level meeting between the two countries in more than three decades, following a downgrade of relations in the 1980s.(NNT)































