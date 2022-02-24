Thailand postpones plan to remove COVID-19 treatments from UCEP list

The government has postponed its plan to remove COVID-19 treatments from the list of conditions covered by the Universal Coverage for Emergency Patients (UCEP) scheme in order to combat a spike in coronavirus infections.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he requested the postponement to ensure that COVID patients receive proper treatment.



Under the UCEP plan, patients can seek treatment at any medical facility for free for three days before being transferred to a hospital where their state welfare or health insurance scheme is registered. However, the government recently announced that COVID treatments would no longer be covered beginning March 1, except for patients in critical condition.







The Public Health Minister also clarified that the ministry’s UCEP exclusion proposal was to save hospital beds for COVID patients with severe conditions and those suffering from other diseases. He also explained that patients with mild symptoms are still eligible for free treatment under the state welfare programs for which they have registered.



Other Cabinet members have expressed concerns, noting public criticism over staff shortages and delays in responsiveness for services that offer beds and treatment consultation.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has advised the ministry to review its proposal and gather more feedback before resubmitting it to the Cabinet. (NNT)

































