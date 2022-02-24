Schools in Thailand allowed on-site activities under strict disease control measures

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration approved on-site learning and examinations at schools as long as people concerned strictly observe disease control measures.

CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the center agreed that low-risk students and teachers could go to school while observing their health conditions and conducting the Thai Safe Thai (TST) assessment program.



High-risk students, teachers and school personnel should be quarantined at home or specific places for seven days and monitor their health conditions on the three following days. Besides, they must undergo a COVID-19 test 5-6 days after contacting infected persons and another test on day 10.

Infected students, teachers and school staff who were asymptomatic could continue with their learning and teaching activities in their schools’ isolation zones certified by school management, health officials, parents and community representatives, Dr Taweesilp said.







Examinations could be organized for high-risk and infected students in isolated and ventilated areas at schools where disease control measures were maximized and students were seated at least two meters apart, he said. (TNA)

































