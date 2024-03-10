Thailand launches compensation plan for victims of monkey attacks

The government has launched a compensation plan for victims of a monkey attack following a recent incident where a woman was severely injured by macaques in Lopburi province. The victim, a 36-year-old woman, suffered a dislocated knee and hip injuries after being attacked by two monkeys as she was returning home from the market.







Natural Resources and Environment Minister Pol Gen Patcharawat Wongsuwan said under the new scheme, victims of monkey attacks could receive up to 30,000 baht for medical expenses, with an additional 300 baht per day for up to 180 days if they are unable to work due to their injuries. In tragic cases of death, families are entitled to compensation of up to 100,000 baht.

The initiative, according to Pol Gen Patcharawat, is funded by the Wildlife Conservation Office, marking the first time the government has offered compensation for such incidents.







The announcement has prompted local officials to reassess safety measures to protect residents and visitors in areas with high monkey populations. Plans aiming to address the growing concerns over human-wildlife conflicts in Lopburi include the installation of more public lighting and warning signs. (NNT)































