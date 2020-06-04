Thailand celebrates birthday anniversary of Her Majesty the Queen

BANGKOK– Thailand celebrates the 42nd birthday anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Suthida with well-wishing messages and charitable activities.







Thai people marked Her Majesty the Queen’s birthday by writing well-wishing messages at several locations across the country on Wednesday including the Grand Palace, provincial halls and government offices.

Merit makers gave donations dedicated to the Queen who turned 42 on Wednesday, which is a national holiday.

An Army ranger unit in Chiang Rai province planted vetiver grass at a royal development project. Vetiver grass planting was introduced by the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as a technique for soil protection.

Another form of merit-making marking birthday anniversaries of Royal Family members is blood donation.

In Bueng Kan province, over 100 state officials, troops, police and volunteers donated blood to the Thai Red Cross Society that will be distributed to a state-run hospital and Red Cross’ national blood center. (TNA)











