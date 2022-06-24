Thailand pledges to promote gender equality

Thailand is moving forward with plans to promote gender equality and assist women in reaching their full leadership potential, recognizing that women play a crucial role in economic and social development.

During the opening ceremony of the three-day Global Summit of Women (GSW) 2022 in Bangkok this week, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha pledged to prioritize the matter.







GSW is promoted as a major economic forum for women leaders on a global scale. There were approximately 650 delegates from 52 countries in attendance.

During his speech, Gen Prayut stated that the event provides Thailand with an excellent opportunity to learn from women leaders from around the world and supports efforts to foster an environment in which women can realize their full potential.





According to the prime minister, budgets have been allocated to promote careers, knowledge development, and the identification of markets for women’s products.

The prime minister also mentioned the administration’s efforts to promote the role of women, particularly those living in the deep South, as economic drivers and peacemakers in their communities.



In conclusion, Gen Prayut stated that the government is also considering a number of projects to promote the empowerment of women in the business and economic sectors, regionally and internationally, and to ensure their rights to have equal access to services and digital age skill development. (NNT)













































