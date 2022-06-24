Thailand still cherishes face mask at markets, concert venues and public transportation

The Thai Government has resolved to lift nationwide COVID-19 restrictions in accordance with the country’s plan to downgrade COVID-19 to endemic status in July.

The announcement, published in the Royal Gazette on June 23, 2022, and effective immediately, removed the color-coded zoning, reclassifying Bangkok and the other 76 provinces as green zones.







The public is advised to wear a face mask in crowded places, such as public transportation, markets, and concert venues, as well as for individuals with certain health conditions.

Restaurants and eateries may serve alcoholic beverages to dine-in customers in accordance with applicable laws, regulations, and communicable disease control guidelines.





Pubs, bars, and karaoke lounges that have been certified with the Thai Stop COVID 2 Plus by the Ministry of Public Health are also permitted to operate in accordance with the applicable laws, regulations, and communicable disease control guidelines.



In densely populated areas, group gatherings are permitted, but those with more than 2,000 participants must obtain permission in advance from respective authorities in Bangkok or the other 76 provinces. (NNT)

































