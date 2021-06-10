Thailand pledges participation in ending HIV/Aids pandemic by 2030

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has pledged, via remote conference at the High Level Meeting on HIV/Aids in New York, that Thailand is ready to solve the HIV epidemic problem and participate in this year’s political declaration on HIV/Aids.







Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the meeting was an important opportunity to bring all sectors on board, to realize a political declaration made in 2016 and participate in a new declaration to achieve the goal of ending the Aids pandemic by 2030.

He said the prime minister proposed three visions for Thailand, including the development of new innovations in Aids diagnosis and ensuring provision of comprehensive services.





The Thai leader also stressed the need for all sectors to cooperate in reducing obstacles for accessing services to treat people in this group, and to motivate society to participate in improving policies and services for people living with the disease. (NNT)



















