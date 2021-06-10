Thailand investigates post-vaccine death of woman in Bangkok

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) will offer assistance to the family of a 46-year-old woman who died after receiving a jab of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca on June 8. Officials were investigating the cause of her death.

The woman received her first dose of the vaccine at an inoculation station at Thai Business Administration Technological College in Bang Khen district at 11.45pm on June 8.







After returning home, she had a fever and headache and felt cold. She took three rounds of painkillers. At 10.30pm she choked, had a seizure and passed out. Relatives called an ambulance and she was pronounced dead later.

NHSO secretary-general Dr Jadej Thammatach-aree said he sent his staff to offer initial assistance right away without having to wait for a conclusion on whether the vaccine caused the death. Initial assistance was aimed at helping affected people, he said.





There are 3 levels of initial financial aid – up to 100,000 baht for a course of subsequent treatment, up to 240,000 baht for an organ loss or disability affecting life, and up to 400,000 baht for a death or permanent disability.

As of June 7, NHSO received requests for the financial aid for 386 people suffering impacts after COVID-19 vaccinations and paid the compensation to 262 of the cases which included five fatality cases. The recent death case of the 46-year-old woman had not received the assistance yet, Dr Jadej said. (TNA)



















