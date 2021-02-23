Thailand plans to welcome international tourists with vaccine passport by June

BANGKOK – Thailand should have a clear-cut plan on a vaccine passport by June in line with plans to reopen the international market by the fourth quarter.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) deputy governor Siripakorn Cheawsamoot said the government policy would have a tremendous effect towards these plans, particularly on the long-haul market, which is progressing rapidly in terms of mass vaccination programs.







He said the opinions of overseas agents and recent surveys in key markets showed tourists are ready to be inoculated or participate within a vaccine passport policy if this would allow them to travel abroad once again.







He added that TAT plans to bring back international tourists by the fourth quarter, and in order to achieve the target, the government should start marketing campaigns before the third quarter, followed by the introduction of an area quarantine policy within the third quarter. (NNT)











