Bangkok restaurants, pubs and bars will be allowed to serve alcohol from March 1

Restaurants, pubs and bars will be allowed to serve alcohol until 11pm or midnight from March 1 in all provinces, except Samut Sakhon under the remapping of Covid-19 zones.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced the easing of restrictions on Monday, but opening hours will differ in the red, orange and yellow Covid-19 control zones.







In the orange zone, including Bangkok, dining out is allowed until 11pm and alcohol may be served. Entertainment places can also operate until 11pm and alcohol and live music are allowed, but not dancing. Schools may open or remain online, or a mix of both. Exercise venues, gyms and fitness centers can open with customer limits.







The CCSA said the relaxation would boost economic activity, but it urged people to keep wearing masks, maintain social distancing, wash their hands and check their temperature regularly, and check in to venues with the ThaiChana or MorChana applications. (NNT)











