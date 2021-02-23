Pattaya upgraded to ‘yellow zone’ – alcohol till midnight

Bangkok – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration agreed with the one-month extension of the state of emergency to control Covid-19 and decided to maintain the red zone only in Samut Sakhon province.





CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said CCSA resolved to extend the imposition of the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations until March 31 and keep Samut Sakhon as the only red zone.

The orange zone covers eight provinces namely Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Samut Songkhram, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Ratchaburi and Tak. Pubs, bars, restaurants are allowed to open and serve alcoholic drinks till 11pm.

The yellow zone covers 14 provinces including ‘Pattaya City’ in Chonburi. Pubs, bars, restaurants are allowed to open and serve alcoholic drinks till midnight.

The remaining 54 provinces are in the green zone with far fewer restrictions.

CCSA allows the consumption of alcoholic drinks everywhere except in Samut Sakhon. Musical performances are permitted but dancing is prohibited. Shopping centers can operate as usual.







The altered zone colors met a consensus in the CCSA meeting on Feb 23 but each province’s governor must sign their own approval announcement to become effective.

Schools and exercise venues can open as usual but the numbers of spectators must be limited at competitions.

A handful of international competitions are also allowed following strict CCSA guidelines. (TNA)









