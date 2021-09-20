Thailand plans to regulate contaminated waste charges

Thailand’s Department of Internal Trade (DIT) plans to hold a meeting on Tuesday with related parties to find ways to regulate contaminated garbage disposal charges, after companies significantly increased their fees.







DIT deputy director-general Chakra Yodmani said the department will discuss fair rates for infected waste disposal with the National Municipal League of Thailand, the Health Department, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and waste disposal companies.



The DIT said infected waste disposal charges have increased significantly, to more than 50 baht per kilogram, up from 5 baht per kg before the outbreak. During the latest outbreak, the amount of contaminated waste has sharply increased at hospitals, field hospitals, factories and infected patients in home and community isolation.







According to the BMA, the amount of contaminated waste in Bangkok has grown from 61.2 tons a day in April to 120 tons a day by mid-August, which exceeds the capital’s infectious waste incineration capacity of 70 tons a day. At the national level, the amount of contaminated waste rose from 212 tons a day in June to 276 tons a day in July. (NNT)



























