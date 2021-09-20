Thailand’s Meteorological Department (Met Dept.) has warned of possible floods in Bangkok until Friday as torrential rain is forecast for most parts of the capital.







The department said on Sunday that an active low-pressure area, in the middle of the South China Sea, has picked up speed and is likely to become a tropical cyclone as it moves closer to Vietnam’s coast. As a result, all parts of Thailand are expected to be hit by heavy rain from today until Friday.



The Met Dept.’s forecast said people living in flood-prone areas in all parts of the country have been warned to prepare for flash floods. The level of water in canals in eastern Bangkok is now high, after three consecutive rainy weeks.







Meanwhile, Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said after some flooding was reported in the city last night that more water pumps have been installed in flood-prone areas, while the city’s flood response center has started operating around the clock to ensure prompt action in the case of flooding. (NNT)





















































