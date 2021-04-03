Thailand plans to offer free domestic flights for foreign tourists

The Tourism and Sports Ministry is considering offering free cross-provincial flights for foreign tourists after airline workers are approved for Covid-19 inoculation this week.



Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said from July 1, inoculated tourists exempt from quarantine might be tempted to extend their stay in the country after spending 10 days in Phuket if they are offered free or discounted air tickets to other provinces.

He said the ministry already discussed the plan with Bangkok Airways, the owner and operator of Samui airport, as that island has the potential to accommodate tourists.



Mr Phiphat said this effort is meant to attract 100,000 foreign tourists during the first three months of Phuket’s sandbox initiative as Phuket is scheduled to reopen from July. (NNT)











