Thailand successful elephant treatment a milestone among global veterinarian community

Thai veterinarians have removed one big gallstone weighing 1.7kg gallstone from an elephant, a unique world record for veterinarians.







Assoc. Prof. Dr Nikorn Thongthip has announced the successful surgery of Sai Thong, a 50-year-old female elephant at the Faculty of Veterinary at Kasetsart University (Kamphaengsaen Campus), Nakhon Pathom province.



He said the success of this operation is not only a big step for Thailand’s veterinary circles, but is also an important milestone in elephant treatment among the global veterinarian community. (NNT)













