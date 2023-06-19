Thailand placed in Tier 2 of U.S. Trafficking Report

Thailand was placed in Tier 2 in the 2023 Trafficking in Persons Report by the United States, reflecting the kingdom’s strong commitment in combating human trafficking.

The U.S. State Department released the 2023 Trafficking in Persons Report (2023 TIP Report), which assesses the human trafficking situation in 188 countries or territories around the world.







The 2023 TIP Report placed Thailand in Tier 2 for two consecutive years, emphasizing the government’s progress in preventing and fighting human trafficking. Officials have stepped up activities in areas such as trafficking investigations, prosecutions, convictions, and victim identification.

The government has meanwhile implemented the National Referral Mechanism (NRM), a framework for identifying victims of human trafficking and ensuring they receive appropriate support. Corrupt officials linked to human trafficking were also prosecuted without leniency.







The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that combating human trafficking has long been one of Thailand’s top national agendas. It added the government is fully committed and will continue to improve relevant laws and regulations while enhancing operational efficiency.

The statement stressed that the government will strengthen partnership with all sides to work towards the ultimate goal, which is to eradicate all forms of human trafficking.

It also aims to protect Thai citizens and foreign nationals in the country by preventing them from falling victims to human trafficking, in line with the principles of human rights and humanitarianism to which Thailand has always adhered. (NNT)

















